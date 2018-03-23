Iran showcases car capabilities in Indonesia

Five Iranian knowledge-based companies showcased their products in car spare parts production at INAPA Exhibition Indonesia.

According to IRNA, the Iranian companies are participating at 2018 INAPA Exhibition which is underway on March 22-24 in Jakarta, Iran commercial attaché n Indonesia Anvar Kamari said.

These companies have exhibited their products in nano-composite, hard-wearing nano-coatings, anti-corrosion color, automotive radiator coolant nano-fluid, and home-made mirror polyvinyl coatings in Indonesia, he said.

Over 500 firms attended INAPA Exhibition Indonesia.

INAPA features a full spectrum of product and service for spare parts, accessories, bus, truck, bike, fastener, tyre, oil, lubricant and garage equipment platform that show complete convergence of technologies and products through value chain.