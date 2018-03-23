RSS
0739 GMT March 23, 2018

News ID: 212054
Published: 0503 GMT March 23, 2018

Iran embassy in Doha celebrates Norouz

Iran embassy in Doha celebrates Norouz

Iran's diplomatic mission in the Qatar's capital Doha celebrated Norouz on Thursday at a ceremony attended by 10 foreign ambassadors to the Persian Gulf littoral state.

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, India, and Georgia, Charge de affairs of Iraq and the political attaché of Russia were present at the event, IRNA reported.

Iran ambassador to Qatar Mohammad Ali Sobhani welcomed guests, saying Norouz has turned out to be an international day that brings message of life, peace, tranquility and love.

Meanwhile, similar ceremonies have been held by the Iranian diplomatic missions across the world to mark the Iranian New Year.

Norouz is celebrated on the first day of the Persian new year started March 21.

The tradition which is originated from the ancient Iran is also celebrated in some other countries.

Senior officials from many countries, as well as resident ambassadors in Iran, have so far expressed congratulations on the Iranian New Year.

 

   
KeyWords
embassy
Doha
Norouz
IranDaily
 
