RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0739 GMT March 23, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212055
Published: 0508 GMT March 23, 2018

Over 6000 Syrians leave terrorist-held areas via safe corridors

Over 6000 Syrians leave terrorist-held areas via safe corridors

Units of Syrian Arab Army on Thursday secured the exit of hundreds of civilians held by the terrorists at the northern part of Eastern Ghouta, an area in Damascus countryside, through a safe corridor.

Over 6000 civilians, mostly women and children who were held by the terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta, used the safe corridors to reach the last point of al-Wafedenn Camp, where the Syrian Army units, provided them with their needs, a report by the Syrian news agency, SANA, said.

The army units, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), transported them to al-Faihaa Hall in Damascus.

A number of evacuated civilians said that hundreds of families inside Ghouta are still besieged and trying to leave, as the terrorist organizations use them as hostages and human shields.

Scores of families have exited across the Hamouriya corridor where they are received by the Army units and SARC personnel and provided with shelter and basic needs, the SANA report further suggested.

 

   
KeyWords
Syrians
safe corridors
terrorist-held areas
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0396 sec