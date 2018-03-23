FIFA World Cup 2018 ambassador congratulates Iranians on Norouz

Victoria Petrovna Lopyreva, official ambassador of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia in a message congratulated all Iranians on Norouz (New Year).

I congratulate all Iranians, Lopyreva said in a Twitter message released on Thursday in Persian.

She had earlier invited Iranian football fans to visit Russia, IRNA wrote.

Norouz is celebrated as the first day of the Persian calendar year (March 21). The tradition originating from the ancient Iran is also celebrated in some other countries.

Senior officials from many countries, as well as resident ambassadors in Iran, have so far expressed congratulations on the Iranian New Year.

Lopyreva is an ambassador of the FIFA World Cup 2018. She will participate in events of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in

Russia, to promote the image and tradition of Rostov-on-Don and all of Russia, to talk about the goals and objectives of the championship, and to take part in promoting the ideas of sport and a healthy lifestyle.