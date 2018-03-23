France reaffirms commitment to JCPOA

The French Foreign Ministry spokesman in a statement on Friday underlined the need to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying France and its European partners are making efforts in this regard.

The spokesman saying that at present the United States abides by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) expressed hope that Washington would remain committed to the deal, IRNA wrote.

The spokesman also quoted the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as saying that France is determined to take decisive measures to make sure that the Vienna accord (JCPOA) would be preserved.

He however claimed that Iran's responsibility for developing ballistic missiles and its role in disputes in the Middle East region should not be forgotten.