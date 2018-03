Iran enjoys maximum vigilance along borders: Commander

Thanks to round-the-clock vigilance of the border guards, Iran has high security at its sea and land frontierlines, Iranian Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei said.

He said that grounds have been prepared for hosting and giving services to Norouz passengers adding that a base was set up to control and patrol borders during new year (Norouz) holidays, IRNA wrote.

Qasemi also visited Khorramshar Borderguard Regiment and border bases at Dasht-e Azadegan in Khuzestan Province.