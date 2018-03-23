Russia: Chemical warfare drill begins in Kursk

Russian military personnel from the radiation, chemical and biological defense corps carried out successful clean-up drills at the Marshal Zhukov range in Kursk Region on Thursday.

In a simulation, a tactical ballistic missile OTR-21 Tochka hit the infrastructure and command posts of the terrorists who returned fire with high-precision missiles, ruptly.tv reported.

The troops covered OTR-21 Tochka with thermal smoke while radiation, chemical and biological defense troops conducted reconnaissance of the contaminated area.

After mapping the contamination zone, Thermal TMS-65D machines alongside radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, cleaned up the area and contaminated equipment.