RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0105 GMT March 23, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212071
Published: 0855 GMT March 23, 2018

Israeli chief rabbi calls black people ‘monkeys’

Israeli chief rabbi calls black people ‘monkeys’
Yitzhak Yosef, a senior Israeli rabbi

One of Israel’s chief rabbis called black people “monkeys” during his weekly sermon.

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s comments were denounced as ”racially charged” and “utterly unacceptable” by the Anti-Defamation League, a New York City-based organization devoted to battling anti-Semitism and racism, independent.co.uk reported.

During his weekly sermon, the rabbi used a derogatory Hebrew term for a black person, before going on to call a black person a “monkey,” according to footage published by the Ynet news site.

His office said he was citing a passage from the Talmud - the book of Jewish law.

Yosef represents Israel’s Sephardic Jews of Middle Eastern and North African descent.

He has previously courted controversy for suggesting secular women behave like animals because they dress immodestly.

 

   
KeyWords
rabbi
monkeys
Israeli
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0486 sec