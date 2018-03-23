Turkmenistan delivers dead body of sailor to Iran: Commander

The dead body of Iranian sailor Ali Onagh who was killed by Turkmenistan border guards was delivered to local officials, commander of Atrak Border Regiment in northeast Iran said.

After the accident of shooting Iranian sailors happened, Iran and Turkmenistan held an urgent diplomatic meeting, Colonel Mohammad Reza Saravani told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday.

The border guards of Turkmenistan shot at four Iranian fishermen who were hunting at border line, governor of Bandar Turkaman said.

The fishermen who were from Bandar Turkaman sailed in the Caspian Sea last night and were shot due to their presence at the border area, Elyas Hive Chi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday.

Based on the early reports, he added, two of the hunters were killed. Other two hunters were arrested by Turkmen border guards.

During the meeting on Thursday, the shooting issue was reviewed by both sides and Turkmenistan elaborated on the accident, Saravani said.

According to Turkmen officials, the Iranian sailors had trespassed Turkmenistan border and started escaping after facing border guards, Saravani said.

He urged all sailors to follow maritime border demarcations.