Russian journalist: Saudi rulers main sponsor of terrorism in region

Saudi Arabia is the biggest supporter of Takfiri terrorism in the region, Russian journalist Fatima Anastasia Yezhova said.

Despite its explicit and implicit support of terrorists and helping terrorist group in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia spends huge amount of money to distract public opinion, Anastasia Yezhova said in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday.

She described Saudis government's fight against terrorism a 'big game' since the country is supporting Takfiri terrorists.

Saudi-baked terrorist groups commit anti-human crimes in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, Yezhova added.

Wave of terrorism and extremism in these countries is the outcome of criminal measures taken by Saudi Arabia and its allies and also those who order them, namely, US and the Zionist regime of Israel, she said.

Confrontation of US, Saudi Arabia and Israel against terrorism is a joke, the Russian journalist said adding that their anti-human crimes deserve to be condemned.

Despite crimes committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies, she said, Iran is preventing genocide and killing Muslims in Iraq and Syria.

Also elaborating on Iran’s approach in the Middle East, she said Iran has deterred implementing US and Israeli plots. 'These plots have been designed to harm interests of the regional countries.'

'Iran’s [anti-terror] measures are the main source of unhappiness for the US, so it has tried to impose sanctions on Iran under the pretext of preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons or supporting terrorism,' Yezhova said.