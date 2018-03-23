Senior Iranian cleric: Political independence big asset

Political independence is a valuable and great asset, Tehran's interim Friday Prayer Leader Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan AbuTorabi Fard said on Friday.

Referring to designation of the New Year by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as year of support for domestic productions, AbuTorabi Fard said it is only achievable through efforts based on knowledge, science and belief, IRNA wrote.

If you want to introduce Iranian products, they should be introduced to the market with highest quality and affordable prices, he said.

It means promoting knowledge-based productions, he added.

Abu Torabi also hailed freedom of thought, speech and choice in Iran.

He also congratulated people on the Iranian New Year, Norouz.