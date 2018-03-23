Iran Majlis aide urges ending regional foreign interventions

Regional crises, including those in Yemen, Bahrain and Libya, will be solved through putting an end to the foreign interventions, Iran parliament (Majlis) Speaker's advisor for international affairs said.

We need to promote real regional dialogue and end foreign meddling to address the crises in the region, Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a Telegram post on Friday, IRNA wrote.

Enemies of the region just understand the language of power, the aide to Iran's parliament Speaker said, reacting to news suggesting the likely appointment of John R. Bolton, former United States ambassador to the United Nations as the White House National Security Advisor.

Anti-Iranian remarks made by US President Donald Trump and the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu show that embarking more on security approaches to secure more interests is their new tactic, he said.

He referred to Iran’s growing constructive influence in the region and preserving its defensive power as an essential part of the logic of the country's might.

Amirabdollahian went on to say that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is entangled in a US-Zionist game and that Riyadh and its allies will see the destructive consequences of their behavior.