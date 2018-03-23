RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0526 GMT March 23, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212082
Published: 0202 GMT March 23, 2018

Iran Majlis aide urges ending regional foreign interventions

Iran Majlis aide urges ending regional foreign interventions

Regional crises, including those in Yemen, Bahrain and Libya, will be solved through putting an end to the foreign interventions, Iran parliament (Majlis) Speaker's advisor for international affairs said.

We need to promote real regional dialogue and end foreign meddling to address the crises in the region, Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a Telegram post on Friday, IRNA wrote.

Enemies of the region just understand the language of power, the aide to Iran's parliament Speaker said, reacting to news suggesting the likely appointment of John R. Bolton, former United States ambassador to the United Nations as the White House National Security Advisor.

Anti-Iranian remarks made by US President Donald Trump and the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu show that embarking more on security approaches to secure more interests is their new tactic, he said.

He referred to Iran’s growing constructive influence in the region and preserving its defensive power as an essential part of the logic of the country's might.

Amirabdollahian went on to say that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is entangled in a US-Zionist game and that Riyadh and its allies will see the destructive consequences of their behavior.

 

   
KeyWords
Majlis
foreign interventions
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0413 sec