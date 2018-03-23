Trump has taken status of US presidency to new lows: Analyst

The escalating feud between US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump’s mistreatment of women is embarrassing and degrades America’s political establishment, analysts says.

While Biden and Trump are taking jabs at the other over Trump’s lewd comments about women, both men are similar when it comes to their inappropriate attitude toward women, said Myles Hoenig, who ran for the US Congress in 2016 as a Green Party candidate.

"How many photos and videos have been out there showing Joe Biden, serving as the US Vice President, groping, ogling, and kissing young women, sometimes adolescents? Many have referred to him as a sexual predator," Hoenig told Press TV on Thursday.

Similarly, “Trump has brought the presidency to the depths of respectability. As a person he is still likely the most despised man in America, Hillary Clinton coming in a strong second,” Hoenig said.

“As a president, he will likely be ranked the worst, the most incompetent ever, even surpassing Ulysses S Grant. And like a magnet, he has now drawn former Vice President Biden down to his level,” he added.

Speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, Biden said he probably would have "beat the hell out" of Trump if they'd attended high school together.

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said.

“They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Biden was referring to recorded comments by Trump that surfaced during the 2016 presidential election, in which he bragged about his power to make sexual advances to women, including being able to “grab” their genitals.

Responding to Biden’s verbal threat, Trump tweeted that the former vice-president would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” the president wrote. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way,” he wrote.

The feud comes amid reports that Biden is preparing a run for the White House in 2020. Talk of a Biden run for the presidency has persisted since the 2016 presidential election. Biden, who has said he thinks he could have won in the last election, has not counted out a run in the next election.