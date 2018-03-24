Pakistanis celebrate Republic Day with traditional zeal

The 78th Pakistan Day also known as Republic Day and Resolution Day was celebrated on Friday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate country for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire, IRNA wrote.

The Day was dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. It is a public holiday and national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day Joint Services parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad this morning with forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force led by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan presenting salute to the chief guest President Mamnoon Hussain.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was the guest of honor at the event.

Troops from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) participated in the parade for the first time. The parade also featured troops from Jordan.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police, Nursing officers, Boy Scouts, and Girl Guides marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest and the guest of honor.

Engineering corps also presented its state of the art equipment.

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain, in his speech said that cooperation for international peace is the base of the country's foreign policy. “Islamabad also extends a hand of cooperation to the regional countries but taking the gesture as a weakness will be a dangerous mistake.”

He said that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

He also paid tribute to the founders of the country who made the creation of Pakistan possible and emphasized the importance of peace and stability for the country's progress. He paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan movement.

Radio and TV channels aired special programs and documentaries while newspapers published special supplements in connection with the day.

The Pakistan Day parade had resumed in 2015 after a gap of seven years and was seen as a manifestation of the military's show of strength in the wake of a shocking attack in 2014 on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, which left 150 dead, including 132 schoolchildren.

Mobile phone services were suspended in the capital, where the annual parade took place.