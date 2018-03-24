Thousands of Slovaks protest govt despite new PM

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Slovakia on Friday to call for snap elections, saying the premier's resignation was not enough to fix what they see as a corrupt government.

The local Dennik N newspaper said about 50,000 people turned out in the capital Bratislava alone, where protesters carried signs with slogans like "Slovakia is going the wrong way" and "We want elections".

Organizers of the "For a decent Slovakia" protest had announced there would be rallies in 34 cities at home and 25 cities abroad, AFP wrote.

The EU member has been in political crisis since last month's killing of an investigative journalist who had been probing alleged ties between top politicians and Italian mafia.

Police said Kuciak's death was "most likely" related to his investigation into alleged ties between top Slovakia politicians and Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia.

The murder and Kuciak's article, which was published posthumously, raised fresh concern about media freedom and sparked anti-government sentiment in the EU member of 5.4 million people.