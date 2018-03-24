Iran: New US sanctions against Iranian nationals provocative act

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a news conference with other law enforcement officials at the Justice Department on March 23, 2018, to announce sanctions against 10 Iranians and a tech firm.
Reuters
"The US will definitely not benefit from the sanctions gimmick aimed at stopping or preventing the scientific growth of the Iranian people," Qasemi said in a statement early on Saturday morning, Press TV reported.
On Friday, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against 10 Iranian nationals and a tech firm over allegations of launching what it described as "state-sponsored hacking campaigns" against several US and foreign universities as well as dozens of US companies and government agencies.
Qasemi condemned the sanctions as "provocative, illegal and unreasonable," calling them a vivid example of Washington's hostility against the Iranian nation.
Washington has adopted a much more belligerent stance against the Islamic Republic since Trump took office in January 2017.