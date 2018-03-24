Peru's new president sworn in after impeachment drama

Peru’s new President Martin Vizcarra swears in during a ceremony at the Congress in Lima on March 23, 2018. AFP

Martin Vizcarra has been sworn in as Peru's new president Friday, after the vice president was catapulted to the post when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned to avoid impeachment.

Vizcarra, a 55-year-old engineer and technocrat, took the oath of office and donned the red-and-white presidential sash before Congress, shortly after lawmakers voted to accept Kuczynski's resignation rather than push ahead with impeaching him over corruption allegations, AFP reported.

With a vote of 105-12, congress granted Kuczynski’s request to step down after just 20 months in power. But congress rejected his written arguments that he was doing so as a result of his opponents’ constant plotting to undermine his rule.

Congress’ action cleared the way for Martin Vizcarra to be sworn in as president.

Vizcarra had received something of a hero’s welcome earlier in the day when he arrived to Peru from Canada, where he had been serving as ambassador amid one of the most politically turbulent periods in Peru’s recent history.

Peru First Vice President and ambassador to Canada Martin Vizcarra called for "faith and optimism" upon arriving at Lima's airport before dawn on Friday, ahead of being sworn in as president to replace outgoing Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

“With faith and optimism, Peru will always move forward,” he said in brief remarks from his home.

A last-minute hitch Friday had threatened to delay the transition of power. Kuczynski said in a tweet that the proposed language of a congressional resolution approving his resignation was “unacceptable,” and if lawmakers pressed forward with the wording he would reverse his decision to quit, forcing congress to go forward with plans to try and impeach him.

In the end, the language was removed. But congress nonetheless rebuked the 79-year-old Kuczynski, scolding him for a “political crisis that that is the result of wrongful acts that the president himself has committed,” according to the final text of the resolution.

Efforts to oust the unpopular Kuczynski have been building for months. But the campaign went into overdrive this week after the emergence of secretly shot videos that showed allies of Kuczynski allegedly attempting to buy the support of an opposition lawmaker to block the president’s impeachment.

To stem off an even more disgraceful exit, Kuczynski delivered a resignation letter to congress Wednesday, blaming relentless attacks by his opponents for making it impossible to govern.

Kuczynski’s downfall was his association with Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that has admitted to spreading some $800 million in bribes to officials across Latin America, including $29 million in Peru.

For months, even as three of his predecessors became ensnared in the bribery scandal, Kuczynski vehemently denied having any business or political ties to the company. But documents presented by Keiko Fujimori’s Popular Force party showed his consulting firm had received $782,000 in payments from Odebrecht a decade ago, some of them when he was a government minister.

The former Wall Street investor said he wasn’t then managing the day-to-day affairs of his consulting business and denied any wrongdoing.

Stepping into the void left by Kuczynski is Vizcarra, whose name wasn’t recognized by 81 percent of Peruvians in a March poll by Ipsos. His only previous experience in public office before becoming vice president in 2016 was as governor of Peru’s second-least populated province.

The new president’s first test on the international stage will come in three weeks when he is expected to host President Donald Trump and other Western Hemisphere leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Lima.