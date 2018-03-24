RSS
1115 GMT March 24, 2018

News ID: 212108
Published: 0858 GMT March 24, 2018

Iran: Riyadh to blame for deadlock in all initiatives to solve crises

The Saudi Arabia has caused all political initiatives to solve Yemen crises over the past three years to come to a deadlock, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Saturday.

Qasemi made the remarks in reaction to statements made by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at Brookings Institution about political solutions to regional crises particularly the Yemen crisis, IRNA reported.

It is not the first time for Saudi officials to talk nonsense and impudently when they step into the land of bullying rulers who sell them security, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Of course, Qasemi said, it is now clear to everybody and even the American rulers that which country and what kind of thought is among the major sources, if not saying the only source, of terrorism, extremism and instability in the region and the world.

Qasemi added: “Iran is a vast country with natural borders and ancient civilization and history and there is no doubt that its cultural boundaries have gone beyond its geographical borders. This influence is inherent, historic and everlasting.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has constantly tried to help in establishing peace, security and stability in the region and in fighting terrorism, extremism and barbaric violence that have been imposed on the regional nations by some who rely on their petrodollars and support from the United States.

Al-Jubeir who is accompanying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his visit to Washington last day accused Iran of supporting terrorism.

 

   
Riyadh
crises
