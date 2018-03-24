Crew of sunken cargo launch rescued in Persian Gulf

Deputy Director General of Bushehr province Ports and Maritime Organization Nourollah Asa'di announced on Saturday that seven crewmembers aboard a sunken cargo launch were rescued in the Persian Gulf.

The motor boat which was carrying goods from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Kangan Port in Iran, had an engine failure and sank 15 miles from Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, IRNA wrote.

Asa'di said the launch sent a S.O.S message at 13:25 on Friday and a rescue boat could salvage its seven crew members at 16:25.

He said that climatic condition at the time of incident was good, adding that all the rescued persons were in good health condition and were transferred to Assalouyeh Port.

Lavan Island is part of Lengeh port city in Hormuzgan province and is close to Assalouyeh Port in Bushehr province.