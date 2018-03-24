Iranian athletes collect two medals at 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open

Iranian table tennis players Amin Ahmadian and Amirreza Abbasi have managed to receive two medals, including one gold, during the junior boys' singles competitions of the 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open.

On Friday, Ahmadian demonstrated a splendid performance against Utpalbhai Shah Manush from India, and beat him 4-2 to win the top honors in the northeastern Tunisian city of Radès, Press TV wrote.

Earlier, Abbasi, another representative from the Islamic Republic of Iran, had not managed to overcome the Indian athlete and pocketed a bronze medal.

The Iranian squad, comprised of Amin Ahmadian and Amirreza Abbasi, sank the Chinese duo of Zhang Shangzheng and Zhang Bo 3-1 in the final challenge on March 20, and won the men’s team title of the 2018 Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open.

The international tournament started on March 19, and ran through March 23, 2018.