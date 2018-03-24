RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1115 GMT March 24, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212117
Published: 1033 GMT March 24, 2018

Whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Stranded whales on the beach at Hamelin Bay in this picture obtained from social media, March 23, 2018. Leearne Hollowood
Reuters

All but six of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales that stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia have died, despite efforts from authorities and local beachgoers to save them, officials said on Saturday.

The marine mammals stranded themselves in Hamelin Bay, 315 km (198 miles) south of the state’s capital, Perth, between March 22 and 23, Reuters reported.

Authorities, veterinarians and locals who were visiting the beach attempted to save 15 of the migrating cetaceans in shallow waters, however only seven were able to successfully be placed back in the water.

A spokeswoman from Western Australia’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said one whale beached itself again and had to be euthanized. So far, the remaining six whales appear to have survived although incident controller Jeremy Chick said they could attempt to beach themselves at another location.

Pilot whales, which are part of the dolphin family, weigh between one and four tons each, providing a logistical challenge to local authorities, who are now working on disposing of the carcasses.

While whales regularly get stranded on the coastal strip migrating between Antarctic feeding grounds in the south and warmer northern waters where they raise their young, the large number this time is unusual.

There was a previously recorded mass stranding in 1996, when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves just north of Hamelin Bay and died.

Locals and tourists have been warned to stay out of the water due to a likely increase in sharks attracted by the dead whales. The beach has been temporarily closed while authorities dispose of the deceased whales.

 

   
KeyWords
marine mammals
whales
Australia
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/4948 sec