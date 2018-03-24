Jewish author: Iran active regional player in fight against terrorism

Jewish anti-Zionism journalist and author Israel Shamir said on Saturday the Islamic Republic of Iran is an active player in the region in the fight against terrorism, concentrating all its efforts on suppressing terrorists.

Shamir told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that Iran, unlike some other countries of the region such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has no link with terrorists and fighting terrorism is among its foreign policy priorities.

The journalist added that Iran has undertaken an important responsibility in the fight against such dangerous terrorist groups as Daesh while some other countries of the region as well as the US and its Western allies refrain from confronting or suppressing the terrorists.

Pointing to Iran's support for countries like Syria and Iraq in their fight against terrorists, he said that Iran's support for these countries is completely legal and Tehran is acting upon its international commitment and the UN Security Council resolutions which oblige all states to confront terrorists.

Shamir said that if all countries of the region had acted like Iran, now the Persian Gulf region would not have a witness to such bloodshed and conflicts.