Bahrainis hold rallies in solidarity with martyrs

Bahraini people have once again taken to the streets in the kingdom to slam the deaths of political activists at the hands of the Manama regime’s forces.

Protesters rallied in the villages of al-Musalla and Jad Hafs on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Mostafa Hamdan, who in March last year succumbed to the injuries he had sustained during a raid on a sit-in protest in Diraz Village, Press TV reported.

Late in January 2017, Hamdan was shot in his head when Bahraini forces attacked anti-regime demonstrators who were staging a sit-in protest in Diraz village in support of Sheikh Isa Qassim after authorities revoked the prominent Shia cleric's citizenship in June 2016 over accusations of sowing sectarian discord in the sheikhdom.

The top cleric has denied the charges.

The demonstrators on Friday also expressed their solidarity with martyr Hassan al-Bahraini shot dead by Bahraini coast guard last month, chanting anti-regime slogans.

They also voiced their support to Sheikh Isa Qassim and the other detained opposition figures.

Similar protests also took place in the villages of Abu Saiba, Shakhura, Karbabad and Sehla as well as Sitra Island on Friday.

They were carrying photos of the victims of the regime’s crackdown.

People in Shahrkan village also expressed their solidarity with all those killed at the hands of the Bahraini forces, including Ahmed Abdul Nabi.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held numerous demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the kingdom on February 14, 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.