March 24, 2018

March 24, 2018

Police arrest second person linked to French attack

Police arrest second person linked to French attack
French police officers secure the area during a security operation in Carcassonne, near the supermarket of Trebes, France, March 23, 2018.

Police arrested a second person overnight believed to be linked to an attack in southwestern France on Friday that led to the death of four people, a judicial source said on Saturday.

Another source said the man, a minor born in 2000, was a friend of the gunman, Redouane Lakdim, 25.

Police arrested a woman connected to the attacker on Friday, a French prosecutor said, Reuters reported.

Lakdim, who was initially believed to have acted alone, held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket on Friday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an act of “Islamist terrorism”.

A gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during the siege has died, France said earlier on Saturday.

 

   
