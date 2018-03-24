Giant Russian TV tower demolished ahead of 2018 World Cup

an unused TV tower in the Ural mountain city of Yekaterinburg in Russia is destroyed to make way for reconstruction ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The construction started in 1983 and was active until 1991, when it was shelved due to the lack of funds, telegraph.co.uk reported.

The facility, stretching 220 meters into the sky, was the tallest abandoned building in the world in the 1990s and remained the highest point in Yekaterinburg.

For 30 years the authorities and residents had tried to find a use for the tower.

Among the suggestions were to build a chapel on the top, to set the statue of Saint Yekaterina, a holy patroness of the city, and even to convert it into a huge lighthouse.

However, investors were never found.

The decision to demolish the TV tower was approved by the government of the Sverdlovsk region in 2017, a year before Russia hosts the FIFA World Cup, of which Yekaterinburg is a scheduled venue.

The regional authority's decision was made after deeming the tower "disfiguring to the city landscape."