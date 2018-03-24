RSS
Published: 0602 GMT March 24, 2018

Over 1mn job to be generated in current year

Government Spokesman and Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said that President Rouhani ordered the responsible officials of the country for generating more than one million employment opportunities in 1397 (started March 21, 2018).

Given the above issue, Plan and Budget Organization will monitor and supervise creation of 1,033,000 employments in the country precisely, Nobakht maintained.

Plan and Budget Organization is committed to execute order of the president for creating more than one million new employment opportunities in the country.

In the end, Government Spokesman Nobakht said, “giant steps will be taken in the current year named after “Supporting Iranian Products” as recommended by the Leader of Islamic Revolution.”

   
