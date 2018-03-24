RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0618 GMT March 24, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212137
Published: 0611 GMT March 24, 2018

Erbil using ISIL terrorists to exert pressure on Baghdad: MP

Erbil using ISIL terrorists to exert pressure on Baghdad: MP

Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission Member Iskandar Watut warned Iraqi officials that PKK is setting up a new stronghold in northern Iraq.

Given the above issue, Iraq’s Kurdistan region owns thousands of ISIL terrorist groups in order to use them as a leverage against central government in Baghdad.

He  added that the Iraqi Kurdistan region has held thousands of ISIL members at hand and only a handful of them have been handed over to Baghdad.

In conclusion, Iraqi MP said, “these members loyal to ISIL may even be used to carry out terrorist operations in Kirkuk in order to undermine the security situation of this province.”

   
KeyWords
Erbil
ISIL
terrorists
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0784 sec