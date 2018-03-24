RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0924 GMT March 24, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212138
Published: 0615 GMT March 24, 2018

UNHRC approves five resolutions on Palestine

UNHRC approves five resolutions on Palestine

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in its meeting held in Geneva on Friday approved five resolutions submitted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine with a majority of votes.

According to the report released, the five resolutions are in the following areas: 1- indispensable and indissoluble right of the Palestinian people to determine their own destiny, 2- Zionist settlements in the occupied lands such as East Jerusalem, 3- guarantee of the Zionist regime’s accountability and prosecution for committing crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, 4-  human rights situation in the occupied lands and 5- taking effective steps on measures taken by the Zionist regime in occupied Golan Heights

   
KeyWords
UNHRC
Palestine
resolutions
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0736 sec