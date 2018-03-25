Int’l lawyer urges Europe to make correct decision on Iran deal

A prominent law expert from Geneva's Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies has urged Europe to make correct decision on Iran nuclear deal.

“From now on, any attempt by Europe to 'appease' Trump on the Iran Deal would be tantamount to contributing to John Bolton's war project,” Reza Nasri said in a Twitter message, IRNA wrote.

“Europe must choose between the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and John Bolton's Plan of Action: JCPOA vs JBPOA!,” he added.

Bolton, 70, an American attorney, is the former US ambassador to the UN (2005-2006) and a military intervention hawk.

On Thursday, Trump announced the replacement, making Bolton his third national security adviser since coming to office and continuing a shake-up that creates one of the most hawkish national security teams of any White House in recent history.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump's appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor warning that 'with Bolton pick, Trump is assembling an Iran war cabinet'.