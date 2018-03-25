Iranian judoka wins bronze medal in Int'l tournament in Germany

Iranian judoka Mohammad Mahdi Rastgar won a bronze medal in the +90 kg weight class in Judo International Masters Bremen in Germany.

Some 14 athletes fought for colorful medals of this weight category, according to a report by Iran's Judo, Jujitsu and Kurash Federation, IRNA wrote.

Another Iranian athlete Amir Hussein Yazdani bagged the 7th title in the -50 kg weight class, the report said.

Some 414 judokas from 15 countries are participating in Judo International Masters Bremen being held from March 23-25.