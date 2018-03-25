RSS
0443 GMT March 25, 2018

Published: 0415 GMT March 25, 2018

Iranian judoka wins bronze medal in Int'l tournament in Germany

Iranian judoka wins bronze medal in Int'l tournament in Germany
IRNA

Iranian judoka Mohammad Mahdi Rastgar won a bronze medal in the +90 kg weight class in Judo International Masters Bremen in Germany.

Some 14 athletes fought for colorful medals of this weight category, according to a report by Iran's Judo, Jujitsu and Kurash Federation, IRNA wrote.

Another Iranian athlete Amir Hussein Yazdani bagged the 7th title in the -50 kg weight class, the report said.

Some 414 judokas from 15 countries are participating in Judo International Masters Bremen being held from March 23-25.

 

   
