"March for our Lives" hits German cities, supporters demand gun control

Thousands of German and US protesters took to the streets of six major cities in Germany on Saturday in support of the mass rally for stricter gun control laws in Washington.

Some hundred people gathered in Berlin in front of United States embassy, a stone's throw away from the well-known Berlin landmark Brandenburg Gate, Reuters reported.

In Munich, some 300 people took part in the marches, according to the organizer. Among the speakers were also the parents and sister of one of the surviving girls from Parkland.

In the US, tens of thousands of Americans gathered across the country on Saturday, March 24, demanding tighter gun laws.

The protests aim to break a legislative gridlock that has long stymied efforts to increase restrictions on firearms sales in a nation where mass shootings at schools and colleges have become a frighteningly frequent occurrence.