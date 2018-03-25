Israeli fighter jets hit Hamas targets south of Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes in the south of the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting Palestinian city of Rafah.

The regime’s fighter jets hit targets belonging to the Hamas resistance movement on Saturday, Press TV reported.

The Israeli military has confirmed the attack, claiming that the attack was in response to an incident earlier that day in which four Palestinians illegally crossed the border fence into Israel.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.