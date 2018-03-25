Iranians in Europe celebrate Norouz

Iranians living in European countries have held ceremonies to celebrate Norouz (New Year) in family get-togethers as well as in the events held at Iran's diplomatic missions in Barcelona, Budapest and Paris on the eve of Norouz.

The ceremony in Paris was organized by Iran's Cultural Attaché Office and with contribution of Iran Cultural Exhibitions Institute and Tehran Municipality on Friday, IRNA wrote.

Iranian envoy to Paris congratulated the New Year and wished dignity, progress and success for all Iranians around the globe.

Meanwhile, Iranian Cultural Attaché in Spain Alireza Esmaili expressed congratulations over Norouz and called the ancient ceremony a symbol of unity, respecting family and good behavior.

Also Iran's envoy to Budapest Gholam Reza Rajabi Yazdi in a ceremony which was participated by university students, officials and Hungarians congratulated the Iranian new year and wished success for them.

He welcomed the enhancement of bilateral relations between Iran and Hungary.

Yazdi underlined public diplomacy, saying in addition to ambassadors and high-profile officials of both countries and promoting economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Hungary in cultural fields, both countries have mutually observed cultural events.