Iran squash team finishes third at 19th Asian Team Championships

Members of the Iran men's national squash team pose for a photograph during the 19th edition of Asian Squash Team Championships 2018 in Cheongju, South Korea, on March 24, 2018.

The Iran men's national squash team has finished well down the list at the 19th edition of Asian Team Championships in South Korea, and claimed the third spot at the conclusion of the continental tournament.

On Saturday, the Iranian outfit, which had Sajjad Zare'ian, Alireza Shameli and Navid Maleksabe in the line-up, failed to beat the Hong Kong squad in the knock-out stage of the competitions at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, and earned the bronze medal.

The Iranian team had subdued the Japanese squad 2-1 the previous day to find a place among the top four teams.

Iranian squash players sustained a 1-2 defeat from their Malaysian counterparts on Thursday, after they managed to overcome Chinese Taipei 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Iran men's national squash team started its campaign at the Asian team championships in a dominant fashion on Tuesday, thrashing Thailand 3-0 in its first fixture.

The 19th edition of Asian Squash Team Championships 2018 started in the central South Korean city of Cheongju on March 21 and finished on March 25.