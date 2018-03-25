Kiev Museum showcases Iranian Haft-Seen

National Museum of the History of Kiev, Ukraine displayed Iran's new year symbolic items 'Haft-Seen' in a ceremony to mark Norouz.

The ceremony was held with the contribution of Iran Embassy in Ukraine and Ukrainians who are interested in Iranian culture and civilization, IRNA wrote.

Iranian ambassador to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti Monfared elaborated on Iranian traditions and symbols.

Chief Curator of Kiev Museum Hana Roddick expressed interests for establishing cooperation with Iranian museums.

Norouz is an opportunity for introducing Iranian culture to the people around the world, so explanations in English and Persian on the philosophy of the festival which is held on the first day of the new Persian Year (March 21), and the Items of Haft-Seen were distributed among the visitors.

Haft-Seen (the seven seen's), a tabletop (sofreh), is an arrangement of seven symbolic items traditionally displayed at

Norouz. The haft-seen table includes seven items all starting with the letter Seen (letter) in the Persian alphabet, all of which represent important concepts in Persian culture.

Norouz is celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Albania.