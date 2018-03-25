Iran VP: Gov't to continue support to domestic products

The prudent policy stipulated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution to support the Iranian products is a step in right direction which should be followed seriously to attain economic development, first vice-president said.

“No country will be successful unless it attaches importance to its producers and investors,” Es’haq Jahangiri said on Saturday evening at a local ceremony, IRNA wrote.

Jahangiri visited southern Kerman Province to take part in the unveiling ceremony of Hyundai Accent assembled by local carmaker Kerman Motor.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named Iran's New Year which started on March 20 the year of 'Support for Iranian Products'.

During his speech, Jahangiri said the Iranian producers expect anti-smuggling policies and actions and stressed that the foreign investors should cooperate with Iranian producers.

As an important strategic country which enjoys rich oil and gas reserves and young population, Jahangiri added, Iran encourages the foreigners to make investment in the country.

About Iran's international relations, the first vice-president said Tehran is after dialogue and willing to have good interactions with the world.