RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1155 GMT March 25, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212155
Published: 0811 GMT March 25, 2018

Iran VP: Gov't to continue support to domestic products

Iran VP: Gov't to continue support to domestic products

The prudent policy stipulated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution to support the Iranian products is a step in right direction which should be followed seriously to attain economic development, first vice-president said.

“No country will be successful unless it attaches importance to its producers and investors,” Es’haq Jahangiri said on Saturday evening at a local ceremony, IRNA wrote.

Jahangiri visited southern Kerman Province to take part in the unveiling ceremony of Hyundai Accent assembled by local carmaker Kerman Motor.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named Iran's New Year which started on March 20 the year of 'Support for Iranian Products'.

During his speech, Jahangiri said the Iranian producers expect anti-smuggling policies and actions and stressed that the foreign investors should cooperate with Iranian producers.

As an important strategic country which enjoys rich oil and gas reserves and young population, Jahangiri added, Iran encourages the foreigners to make investment in the country.

About Iran's international relations, the first vice-president said Tehran is after dialogue and willing to have good interactions with the world.

 

   
KeyWords
domestic products
oil
gas
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0435 sec