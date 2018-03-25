Iranian female sports shooter claims gold in 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Iranian female sports shooter Sareh Javanmardi has claimed the top podium place in the P2 women’s 10m air pistol SH1 shooting competitions at the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, the London 2012 Paralympic Games bronze medalist scored 232.8 points to finish in the first place and win the gold medal at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Press TV reported.

The 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup opened on March 19 and will wrap up on March 28.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Federation of the Disabled has dispatched an eight-strong delegation to take part in the ten-day-long sporting event.

Javanmardi and Samira Eram are vying for the top honors in the women’s P2 10m air pistol SH1 and P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 contests.

Khadijeh Rostami is in action in the women’s P2 10m air pistol SH1 division.

Masoumeh Khodabakhshi and Zahra Gholamzadeh are competing against opponents in women’s R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2, R5 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 and R9 mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 categories.

Roqayyeh Shojaei is representing the Islamic Republic of Iran in the women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 and R3 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 sections.

Additionally, Majid Fallah Ardeshir and Mehdi Zamani will assess their chances in the men’s P1 10m air pistol SH1 and P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 contests.

Hossein Amiri is leading Iranian Paralympic sports shooters during the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup.