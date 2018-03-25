RSS
Published: 0827 GMT March 25, 2018

Serbia: Anti-NATO rally marks 19 years since Yugoslavia war

Serbia: Anti-NATO rally marks 19 years since Yugoslavia war
RUPTLY

About 500 demonstrators gathered in front of the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade Saturday to commemorate the 19th anniversary of NATO's intervention in Yugoslavia.

The protesters waved flags and lit flares, while others held banners with messages against NATO written on them.

The main commemorative event, held under the slogan “We will forgive, if we can, we will not forget while alive,” took place in the Southern town of Aleksinac which suffered heavily in the 1999 US-led NATO campaign.

Darkness and silence fell over the entire city center as the ceremony, attended by President Aleksandar Vucic and his cabinet ministers, opened with deafening sounds of air alarm sirens. At least 3,000 people gathered in front of the stage and the ruins of a building destroyed in NATO bombing, according to Sputnik’s correspondent. The Russian Ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Chepurin, who also attended the poignant ceremony, noted the glaring absence of representatives of Western states.

The NATO bombing of Yugoslavia was a military operation against the Serbian people and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) during the Kosovo War. It was the first time that the organization used military force without the approval of the UN Security Council. The airstrikes lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999.

 

 

   
