March 25, 2018

News ID: 212159
March 25, 2018

President Rouhani to visit Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to visit Turkmenistan and Republic of Azerbaijan starting on March 27, presidential office's deputy for communications and information announced here on Sunday.

The visits, aimed at strengthening regional and bilateral cooperation are taking place at the invitation of Rouhani's Turkmen and Azerbaijani counterparts, Parviz Esmaeili said.

In Ashkhabad and Baku, President Rouhani is to confer with his counterparts on bilateral questions, IRNA wrote.

He and his entourage are also to attend business forums to be held in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, Esmaeili added.

During his stay in the two neighboring countries, several memoranda of understandings will be signed, the official said.

Rouhani first visits Turkmenistan, then he will fly to Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The Iranian president will leave for Tehran on Thursday.

 

   
Rouhani
Azerbaijan
Turkmenistan
