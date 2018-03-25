Iran condemns UN anti-Iran resolution

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced on Sunday the anti-Iran resolution adopted by the United Nations regarding the status of human rights in the country.

Ratification of an anti-Iran resolution, which resulted in extending the mission of the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, indicates that some countries abuse the UN human rights mechanism, Bahram Qasemi said.

Despite not being supported by a significant number of the Human Rights Council member states, the resolution has been issued solely based on the votes of a specific political bloc and a number of countries in the region which are among the violators of human rights in the world and in the region, Qasemi said.

The resolution is condemned and unacceptable, he said.

In our view, the extension of the mission of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran for another year is unprofessional and unnecessary, Qasemi said.

“The Rapporteur appointed despite his suspicious background will face a fundamental problem regarding the issues of authenticity and legitimacy.

Qasemi went on to say the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is the most justifiable international mechanism to examine the human rights issues of all countries within the framework of the United Nations based on the principles of universality, non-discrimination, equality principle, non-selectivity and not politicizing.

Iran’s policy is to reinforce this mechanism and to cooperate and engage with it, he added.