-
1 killed, 8 wounded in bomb attack near mosque in Afghanistan
-
Russia dismisses as 'Idle Gossip' claims it is helping Afghan Taliban
-
Protesters take to streets at pro-EU rally in Edinburgh
-
Iran condemns UN anti-Iran resolution
-
New UN envoy to Yemen visits Sana'a on 4th anniversary of Saudi war
-
President Rouhani to visit Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan
-
Migrants rally in Tel Aviv after 'monkeys' slur by rabbi
-
John Bolton poses a threat to US national security: Analysis
-
UK hiding Mideast arms sales with secret deals: Report
-
Japan's Abe apologizes amid cronyism scandal, vows to revise constitution