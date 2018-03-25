Protesters take to streets at pro-EU rally in Edinburgh

News ID: 212162 Published: 1038 GMT March 25, 2018

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Edinburgh, Scotland, to participate in a pro-EU rally ahead of the one-year anniversary of Article 50 being triggered by the UK parliament, which officially announced its intention to leave the political and economic bloc.

According to CCTV, the rally, which brought together members of a pro-EU youth organization and local EU proponents, was held under the theme "Brexit is not worth it."

