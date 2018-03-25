RSS
Published: 1233 GMT March 25, 2018

Iranian movie to be screened at US film festival

Iranian movie to be screened at US film festival
IRNA

Iranian movie ‘Achieve’ directed by Mohammadreza Minapour is expected to go on show at the US Speechless Film Festival.

Speechless Film Festival is a 3-day multimedia event that showcases local and international artists, IRNA reported.

The unique mission of our festival is to foster cross-cultural engagement through the celebration of visual storytelling, a creative endeavor rooted deeply in the history of cinema, said the Festival's website.

Visual storytelling transcends a wide variety of film genres including documentary, animation, drama, experimental, etc.

Speechless is the first film festival in the region to showcase an ambitious and diverse program of films, which provides a unique arts experience and valuable educational opportunity for students to connect with visiting speakers and filmmakers.

Speechless was created in 2013 and is presented by Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.

Achieve narrates the story of an Afghan couple who want to immigrate to Europe through Iran’s border but they face some problems.

The sixth annual festival will take place on April 12-14, 2018, in Mankato, Minnesota.

 

   
