0230 GMT March 25, 2018

News ID: 212168
Published: 0113 GMT March 25, 2018

Azerbaijan Republic to invest $60mn in Astara freight station project

Azerbaijan Republic to invest $60mn in Astara freight station project

Member of Board of Directors of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Hossein Ashuri said that Azerbaijan Republic will invest $60 million to develop Astara railway freight station in west of Gilan province.

Operation of rail route for the transport of goods has been delegated to the Azerbaijan Republic for 15 years, he stated during his inspection of Astara-Astara rail route project, Mehr News Agency reported.

This significant rail route will be inaugurated on Thursday by the presidents of the two countries through video conference, he said, adding, “for this purpose, a $500 million worth of contract was signed and sealed between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic for the construction of Rasht-Astara railway project.”

Rasht-Astara railway project will complete North-South rail corridor whose contract was inked 16 years ago, Ashuri maintained.

Once operational, goods can be transported from India to Eastern Europe by railway through Iran and Azerbaijan.

Astara railway freight station will be constructed on a land area as large as 60 ha, consisting of eight bid fuel reservoirs and several warehouses, he opined.

Ashuri went on to say that Astara-Astara railway project was among the first plans to be executed following the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal.

He added that economic cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic has been strengthened in the recent years and this railway will be a win-win deal for both countries.

As home to 91,000 people, Astara border port city is located in west of Gilan province and has 38 km common land border and 15 km of water border with Azerbaijan Republic, he concluded.

 

   
KeyWords
Astara
Azerbaijan
IranDaily
 
Latest News
Most Visited
