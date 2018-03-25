Mufti hails Iran's role in raising awareness toward terrorists

The co-chairman of the Council of Muftis in Russia said on Sunday that Iran is a pioneer in raising global vigilance towards the Takfiri terrorism.

Ashirov added that no country has been able to address the issue of the Takfiri terrorism more effectively than Iran.

The Iranian clerical system has been a pioneer in the fight against the Takfiris, said the chairman of the Moslem Board for the Asian part of Russia.

The role played by the Iranian clerics is very valuable for Islam, the Islamic Ummah and even the world community, as many parties do not even know about the Takfiri movement, the Russian mufti said.

Ashirov said that to address the issue of the Takfiri terrorism, we need to start an ideological confrontation and do not make any compromise with the Takfiris.

The Russian Mufti described measures adopted by Iran to raise awareness towards Takfiri terrorism, like seminars and conferences, as a model for other Muslim nations in the world to follow suit.

The Islamic nations, either Arab or non-Arab, should fight against terrorist groups like Daesh (ISIS), he said.

Any compromise with such groups is not acceptable and would be dangerous for countries of the region, Ashirov stressed.

He added that these groups are committing crimes in Egypt, Nigeria, Syria and Afghanistan and they are the Muslims who are in the terrorists' crosshairs.

So, the Islamic nations should unite in their fight against the terrorists and remember that the way led by Iran in its relentless war against terrorist groups is the right and effective one, he said.