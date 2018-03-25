RSS
0230 GMT March 25, 2018

News ID: 212170
Published: 0142 GMT March 25, 2018

German police detain ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont on European arrest warrant

German police detain ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont on European arrest warrant
The photo, taken on March 18, 2018, shows Catalonia's deposed pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont speaking during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland.
AFP

German police on Sunday arrested Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont as he crossed over by car from Denmark.

Puigdemont "was arrested today at 11:19 a.m. by Schleswig-Holstein's highway patrol force," a German police spokesman told AFP, adding that the detention was based on a European warrant, AFP reported.

"He is now in police custody", added the spokesman.

Puigdemont's party spokeswoman Anna Grabalosa also separately confirmed that he was detained on arrival in Germany from Denmark.

"It happened as he crossed the Danish-German border. He was treated well and all his lawyers are there. That is all I can say," she said.

Puigdemont is wanted by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition", over his independence bid for Catalan.

He had been visiting Finland since Thursday but slipped out of the Nordic country before Finnish police could detain him.

Puigdemont's lawyer Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said on Twitter that Puigdemont was picked up by German police as he was travelling back to Belgium where he has been living in self-imposed exile.

 

   
