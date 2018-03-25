RSS
0550 GMT March 25, 2018

Fire in Russian shopping center kills 5

Fire in Russian shopping center kills 5

A fire broke out at shopping mall in Kemerovo, leaving five dead and 30 injured according to local sources.

Footage shows the desperate attempt of a person jumping from a window to escape the fire. Four children have died due to fire, gas and smoke, according to local sources.

According to a spokesperson for Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 100 people have been safely evacuated and 20 rescued. Eyewitnesses report that the area around Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall has been blocked and the smoke is visible from far way. Emergency services, fire engines and more than 60 firefighters are at the scene.

   
