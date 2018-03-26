RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0631 GMT March 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212180
Published: 0346 GMT March 26, 2018

Death toll rises to 53 in Russia shopping mall fire: agencies

Death toll rises to 53 in Russia shopping mall fire: agencies
AFP

At least 53 bodies have been recovered from a fire that swept through a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in Siberia, Russian news agencies said Monday.

Many people are also still missing from the blaze that broke out Sunday in the city of Kemerovo, the agencies quoted emergency services as saying.
A previous toll put the number of dead at 37 with nearly 70 missing, including 40 children.

News agencies said more than 100 people had been evacuated from the mall, which contains cinemas, restaurants and shops, AFP reported.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire.

Television pictures showed people jumping from the windows of the mall, which was engulfed in black smoke.

Kemerovo is a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.

 

   
KeyWords
mall
fire
deaths
Russia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2503 sec