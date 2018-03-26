Death toll rises to 53 in Russia shopping mall fire: agencies

At least 53 bodies have been recovered from a fire that swept through a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in Siberia, Russian news agencies said Monday.

Many people are also still missing from the blaze that broke out Sunday in the city of Kemerovo, the agencies quoted emergency services as saying.

A previous toll put the number of dead at 37 with nearly 70 missing, including 40 children.

News agencies said more than 100 people had been evacuated from the mall, which contains cinemas, restaurants and shops, AFP reported.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire.

Television pictures showed people jumping from the windows of the mall, which was engulfed in black smoke.

Kemerovo is a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.