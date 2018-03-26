RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0631 GMT March 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212182
Published: 0428 GMT March 26, 2018

Iran envoy: Tehran respects Iraqi people's choice

Iran envoy: Tehran respects Iraqi people's choice
IRNA

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi says the Islamic Republic will respect Iraqi people's choice in the forthcoming parliamentary elections slated for May 12 and will continue to support any government that will come to power following the polls.

Speaking at a gathering of elites in the holy city of Najaf, the Iranian envoy said 'All Iraqi groups are our brothers and the Islamic Republic favors holding of a free election with high turnout of people out of which a strong government can be formed, IRNA reported.

He expressed hope that the Iraqi people through unity and cohesion and by following the guidelines of supreme religious leaders will successfully tread the road to progress and development.

The ambassador also answered questions raised by the audience on various aspects of Tehran-Baghdad ties in military, defense, political, economic and cultural fields.

 

   
KeyWords
Tehran
Iraqi
elections
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0604 sec