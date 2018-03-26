Iran envoy: Tehran respects Iraqi people's choice

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi says the Islamic Republic will respect Iraqi people's choice in the forthcoming parliamentary elections slated for May 12 and will continue to support any government that will come to power following the polls.

Speaking at a gathering of elites in the holy city of Najaf, the Iranian envoy said 'All Iraqi groups are our brothers and the Islamic Republic favors holding of a free election with high turnout of people out of which a strong government can be formed, IRNA reported.

He expressed hope that the Iraqi people through unity and cohesion and by following the guidelines of supreme religious leaders will successfully tread the road to progress and development.

The ambassador also answered questions raised by the audience on various aspects of Tehran-Baghdad ties in military, defense, political, economic and cultural fields.