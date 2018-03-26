Yemen army targets King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters and allied army units have carried out more retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting several positions in the kingdom.

Yemen’s military targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and as well as Abha, Najran and Jizan Regional Airports with ballistic missiles. The Saudi air force intercepted some of the missiles over the northeastern part of the capital Riyadh late on Sunday night, Saudi state television said.

According to SPA news agency, Yemeni forces fired seven missiles into the kingdom, killing an Egyptian resident and wounding two other Egyptian nationals.

Saudi coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the death and injuries occurred in a residential house and were caused by falling debris.

The missile attacks come on the third anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s onslaught against its southern neighbor.

According to international institutions, the continuation of Yemen's air, sea, and land blockade by Saudi Arabia has led to the worst humanitarian situation in the world, putting more than 20 million Yemenis on the verge of famine and hunger.

More than 14,000 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in March 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

According to a report by Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights on Sunday, the ongoing Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen has killed and injured over 600,000 civilians, including more than a quarter of a million children.

More than 247,000 children have lost their lives due to severe malnutrition, and 17,608 civilians have died because of inability to travel abroad to seek medical treatment.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.