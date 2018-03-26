Ex-Israeli envoy: Bolton updated Israel ahead of UN moves as US envy to UN

This AFP file photo taken on February 22, 2018 shows former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaking during CPAC 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The former Israeli envoy to the United States says John Bolton, who once served as the US ambassador to the UN, updated the regime about possible United Nations measures against Tel Aviv.

Danny Gillerman made the comments in an interview with the regime’s army radio aired Sunday.

He made the remarks not long after Bolton was brought back to the US administration, this time as an advisor to US President Donald Trump.

Bolton is Trump’s third national security adviser since he came to office.

As the US envoy to the UN he had once said that "you could remove ten stories" from the UN building, "and nothing bad would happen."

"Yes," Gillerman reportedly agreed, "That's what he said even before he arrived at the building. I think after he got there he was willing to get rid of twenty floors, out of the 38. I remember in one of the first meetings he had with all the sitting ambassadors on the Security Council, he said a sentence that at first I thought I didn't understand, but in time, I understood it in depth. We were debating some resolution - again some motion against Israel - and they tried to improve it and add a sentence here and take out a word there... And he looked at them and said 'Gentlemen, I want to impart to you one thing: The United States won't agree to a single thing that the United States doesn't agree to.'”

He further described Bolton as a “very close friend” of the Zionist regime.

"In the beginning it sounded to me like a strange sentence, but afterwards when I got to know him, I realized that the man means what he says. You can't approach him and say 'Listen, let it pass; it'll be okay, nothing will happen,' no; he has principles that are quite clear. First of all, he is truly a very, very close friend of Israel," Gillerman claimed.

Trump dismissed General H.R. McMaster on Thursday to replace him with Bolton.

Since it took power, the Trump administration has been gripped with never ending resignations and dismissals.